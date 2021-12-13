The omicron variant has been found in Miami-Dade. It would be Florida's third case

The Miami Herald reports that the first case of the omicron variant was reported in Miami-Dade on Friday, bringing to three the total of known cases of the latest coronavirus strain in Florida.

The other two omicron cases in Florida were confirmed earlier in the week in Tampa and St. Lucie County.

Numerous sources, including Herald news partner WFOR-TV, reported that the Miami-Dade omicron case was confirmed Friday by CardioPath, a private lab in Doral, after it sequenced the variant in a sample it received and tested on Thursday. WFOR, the region's CBS affiliate, says the lab would not reveal where the sample came from.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the highly contagious variant has been found in 25 states with most patients reporting mild symptoms, such as a cough or runny nose.

