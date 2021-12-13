© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

The omicron variant has been found in Miami-Dade. It would be Florida's third case

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Health News Florida
Published December 13, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST
lab covid.jpg
AP
A lab technician prepares to sequence COVID-19 omicron samples at the Ndlovu Research Center in Elandsdoorn, South Africa, on Dec. 8, 2021.

The Miami Herald reports that numerous sources confirmed the case was detected by a private lab in Doral after sequencing the variant in a sample it received Thursday.

The Miami Herald reports that the first case of the omicron variant was reported in Miami-Dade on Friday, bringing to three the total of known cases of the latest coronavirus strain in Florida.

The other two omicron cases in Florida were confirmed earlier in the week in Tampa and St. Lucie County.

Numerous sources, including Herald news partner WFOR-TV, reported that the Miami-Dade omicron case was confirmed Friday by CardioPath, a private lab in Doral, after it sequenced the variant in a sample it received and tested on Thursday. WFOR, the region's CBS affiliate, says the lab would not reveal where the sample came from.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the highly contagious variant has been found in 25 states with most patients reporting mild symptoms, such as a cough or runny nose.

Read more from WLRN news partner at The Miami Herald.

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronavirus VariantCoronavirusmiami-dadeDoral
Health News Florida
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content