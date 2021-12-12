Florida adds nearly 13,000 new cases of coronavirus in the past week

Florida added 12,984 new cases of coronavirus over the last week, with 2,576 of those in the greater Tampa Bay area.

The state's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 62,026, up 325 from a week earlier.

The health department reported 122,513 more Floridians were vaccinated in the week ending Thursday.

More than 185,000 Florida children — about 11 percent of the almost 1.7 million 5-11 year old's in the state — have received a shot since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for them in November.

The following is a summary from Dec.2 - Dec. 9, 2021.

Cases: 3,710,507 positive cases, an increase of 12,984 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 14,540,602 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 122,513. In all, 70% of Florida’s population over the age of five has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 2.6%, .1% higher than the previous week, but the same as the week before that.

Deaths: A total of 62,026 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 325 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(Dec.2-Dec. 9, 2021)



County



Cases (Increase)



Positivity (prv.)



# Vaccinations



% Vaccinated (prv.) *



Hillsborough



246,780 (855)



3% (-.2%)



918,206



65% (64%)



Pinellas



136,664 (523)



2.7% (.3%)



626,363



66% (65%)



Polk



130,166 (376)



2.7% (0%)



422,394



62% (62%)



Sarasota



56,445 (243)



2.5% (-.6%)



315,980



74% (74%)



Manatee



65,814 (200)



2.6% (.3%)



255,791



66% (66%)



Pasco



80,464 (288)



3.3% (.6%)



333,353



64% (63%)



Hernando



28,876 (91)



3.1% (.6%)



108,919



58% (58%)



* - Vaccination rate now includes children ages 5-11 years old.

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

