Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida adds nearly 13,000 new cases of coronavirus in the past week

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published December 12, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST
weekly corona.jfif

The state's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 62,026.

Florida added 12,984 new cases of coronavirus over the last week, with 2,576 of those in the greater Tampa Bay area.

The state's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 62,026, up 325 from a week earlier.

The health department reported 122,513 more Floridians were vaccinated in the week ending Thursday.

More than 185,000 Florida children — about 11 percent of the almost 1.7 million 5-11 year old's in the state — have received a shot since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for them in November.

The following is a summary from Dec.2 - Dec. 9, 2021.

Cases: 3,710,507 positive cases, an increase of 12,984 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 14,540,602 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 122,513. In all, 70% of Florida’s population over the age of five has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 2.6%, .1% higher than the previous week, but the same as the week before that.

Deaths: A total of 62,026 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 325 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(Dec.2-Dec. 9, 2021)


County

Cases (Increase)

Positivity (prv.)

# Vaccinations

% Vaccinated (prv.) *

Hillsborough

246,780 (855)

3% (-.2%)

918,206

65% (64%)

Pinellas

136,664 (523)

2.7% (.3%)

626,363

66% (65%)

Polk

130,166 (376)

2.7% (0%)

422,394

62% (62%)

Sarasota

56,445 (243)

2.5% (-.6%)

315,980

74% (74%)

Manatee

65,814 (200)

2.6% (.3%)

255,791

66% (66%)

Pasco

80,464 (288)

3.3% (.6%)

333,353

64% (63%)

Hernando

28,876 (91)

3.1% (.6%)

108,919

58% (58%)

* - Vaccination rate now includes children ages 5-11 years old.

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
