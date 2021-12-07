© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida reports its first case of the omicron variant, at James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published December 7, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST
The James A. Haley VA Hospital in Tampa is among the busiest veteran's hospitals in the nation.
James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital
/
The first reported case of the omicron variant in Florida was detected at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa.

The patient is experiencing mild symptoms, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

The first reported case of the omicron variant in Florida was announced Tuesday.

A Florida Department of Health spokeswoman confirmed the finding, saying in a statement it was "quickly identified," and that three state laboratories are actively sequencing genomes of the coronavirus.

The case was detected at the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa.

A spokeswoman from the VA hospital said the patient has mild symptoms and had recently returned from international travel.

It's the first known case in Florida. More than 17 other states in the nation have already reported cases of the omicron variant.

