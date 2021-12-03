Florida added nearly 11,000 new coronavirus cases in the last week

Florida added 10,892 new cases of coronavirus over the last week, with 2,233 of those in the greater Tampa Bay area.

The state's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 61,701, up 153 from a week earlier.

The health department reported 101,032 more Floridians were vaccinated in the week ending Thursday.

That includes almost 21,000 children aged 5-11 in Florida who received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 158,000 Florida children — about nine percent of the almost 1.7 million 5-11 year old's in the state — have received a shot since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for them in November.

The following is a summary from Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2021.

Cases: 3,697,523 positive cases, an increase of 10,892 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 14,418,089 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 101,032. In all, 69% of Florida’s population over the age of five has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 2.5%, .1% higher than the previous week, but the same as the week before that.

Deaths: A total of 61,701 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 153 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(November 26 – December 2, 2021)



County



Cases (Increase)



Positivity (prv.)



# Vaccinations



% Vaccinated (prv.) *



Hillsborough



245,925

(736)



3.2% (3.2%)



909,440



64% (64%)



Pinellas



136,141 (420)



2.4% (2.3%)



621,951



65% (65%)



Polk



130,166 (339)



2.7% (2.9%)



418,849



62% (61%)



Sarasota



56,202 (266)



3.1% (3.1%)



313,946



74% (73%)



Manatee



65,614(168)



2.3% (2.4%)



253,539



66% (65%)



Pasco



80,176(239)



2.7% (2.7%)



330,544



63% (63%)



Hernando



28,785 (65)



2.5% (2.7%)



108,025



58% (58%)



* - Vaccination rate now includes children ages 5-11 years old.

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

