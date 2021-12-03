© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida added nearly 11,000 new coronavirus cases in the last week

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published December 3, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST
weekly corona.jfif

The state's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 61,701.

Florida added 10,892 new cases of coronavirus over the last week, with 2,233 of those in the greater Tampa Bay area.

The state's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 61,701, up 153 from a week earlier.

The health department reported 101,032 more Floridians were vaccinated in the week ending Thursday.

That includes almost 21,000 children aged 5-11 in Florida who received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 158,000 Florida children — about nine percent of the almost 1.7 million 5-11 year old's in the state — have received a shot since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for them in November.

The following is a summary from Nov. 26-Dec. 2, 2021.

Cases: 3,697,523 positive cases, an increase of 10,892 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 14,418,089 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 101,032. In all, 69% of Florida’s population over the age of five has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 2.5%, .1% higher than the previous week, but the same as the week before that.

Deaths: A total of 61,701 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 153 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(November 26 – December 2, 2021)


County

Cases (Increase)

Positivity (prv.)

# Vaccinations

% Vaccinated (prv.) *

Hillsborough

245,925
(736)

3.2% (3.2%)

909,440

64% (64%)

Pinellas

136,141 (420)

2.4% (2.3%)

621,951

65% (65%)

Polk

130,166 (339)

2.7% (2.9%)

418,849

62% (61%)

Sarasota

56,202 (266)

3.1% (3.1%)

313,946

74% (73%)

Manatee

65,614(168)

2.3% (2.4%)

253,539

66% (65%)

Pasco

80,176(239)

2.7% (2.7%)

330,544

63% (63%)

Hernando

28,785 (65)

2.5% (2.7%)

108,025

58% (58%)

* - Vaccination rate now includes children ages 5-11 years old.

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

