Health News Florida

Assisted living facility may lose license after woman dies

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By The Associated Press
Published November 28, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST
walker next to nursing home bed.
iStock
/

A woman in their care went missing and was later found dead in an SUV.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration has begun a process to revoke a South Florida assisted living home’s license.

The decision was made after a 69-year-old woman who went missing ended up dead in a car in the parking lot.

Yvanne Moise went missing from Victoria’s Retirement home in Lauderhill on Sept. 18.

The state health care agency’s recent inspection said the facility lacked a plan required by state law to address Moise’s “severe or persistent mental condition.”

An employee watched Moise leave and she was reported missing later that day. A mechanic found her body in an SUV in the parking lot four days later.

Health News FloridaAHCAAgency for Health Care Administrationnursing home care
