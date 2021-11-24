© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Hillsborough County consolidates its COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and treatment into one site

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published November 24, 2021 at 12:03 PM EST
School Vaccine Clinic4_DM_061521.jpg
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF Public Media
Hillsborough County is consolidating public COVID-19 testing, vaccines, boosters and antibody treatment therapy into one site. It will be the only COVID-19 public site supported by the county.

Hillsborough County is consolidating public COVID-19 testing, vaccines, boosters and antibody treatment therapy into one site. It will be the only COVID-19 public site supported by the county.

Starting Nov. 27, the West Tampa Community Resource Center at 2103 N. Rome Avenue in Tampa will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

It will offer COVID-19 testing, adult and Pfizer pediatric vaccinations, Pfizer booster shots, and antibody therapy treatment.

Appointments are not required.

COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and antibody therapy treatment are free, but proof of medical insurance is recommended and should be presented at the time of the visit.

People without medical insurance will still be tested, vaccinated and treated.

Children ages 5 to 11 who are accompanied by their parent or legal guardian can receive the COVID-19 Pfizer pediatric vaccine at the site. The child must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to verbally confirm the child's age.

Residents who would like to make an appointment are encouraged to visit patientportalfl.com or call (844) 770-8548.

Visit HCFLGov.net/COVID19 or Vaccines.gov to locate pharmacies and other sites offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

