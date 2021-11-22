© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Disney pauses its vaccine requirement for Florida workers

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published November 22, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Pixabay
/
Disney has paused its vaccination requirement for workers at its Orlando theme parks.

It is also putting applications for religious and medical exemptions to these vaccine requirements on hold. 

Disney has paused its vaccination requirement for workers at its Orlando theme parks. 

The measure comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a package of bills into law banning businesses from enforcing vaccine mandates. 

Larger businesses like Disney stand to lose $50,000 per violation of this new law. 

The company said for this reason, it is pausing vaccine requirements that have been in place for union and nonunion workers at the Orlando theme parks since the fall. It is also putting applications for religious and medical exemptions to these vaccine requirements on hold. 

Disney says more than 90% of its workers in Florida are fully vaccinated having gotten one of three available COVID-19 shots. 

Unvaccinated employees at Walt Disney World Resort will now be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing as an extra safety measure.
 
Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCoronavirus VaccineCOVID-19covid-19 vaccineDisney
Danielle Prieur
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content