Health News Florida

WUSF asks: Is your loved one in a nursing home that has a staffing shortage?

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published November 19, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST
Nursing homes in Florida and around the country have been hit by staffing shortages.

WUSF is reporting on staffing shortages in nursing homes and assisted living facilities and we'd like to hear from you.

Florida’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Now they are dealing with severe staffing shortages and funding issues.

Do you have a loved one in nursing care? We’d like to know what their experience has been like.

Fill out the form below and if you're willing, a reporter may contact you.

Health News Florida
Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa is editor of Health News Florida.
