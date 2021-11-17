House OKs stripping state surgeon general of power to order vaccinations during public health emergencies

The Florida House on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a measure that would strip the state surgeon general of power to order vaccinations during public health emergencies.

The surgeon general has not used the power since it was put in state law in 2002. But the Republican-controlled Legislature has moved forward with repealing it during a special session that focuses on pushing back against vaccination and mask mandates.

Rep. Alex Andrade, a Pensacola Republican sponsoring the measure (HB 7B), said it is an “indictment of the vast abuses of executive power” across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But House Democrats said Republicans were pandering to their conservative political base with the bill.

”There is no urgency here,” Rep. Kelly Skidmore, D-Boca Raton, said. “There is no urgency to take this power away.”

House members voted 82-34 to pass the bill, which also is expected to receive approval from the Senate. The special session started Monday and could end as soon as Wednesday afternoon.