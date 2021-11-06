© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida's coronavirus positivity rate down to 2.6% but some Tampa Bay area counties exceed the state average

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Jessica Meszaros
Published November 6, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT
weekly corona.jfif

This past week the coronavirus positivity rates for Pinellas (2.2%), Sarasota (2.2%) and Manatee (2.3%) were below the state average (2.6%) but other counties in the region were higher, with Hillsborough at 3.5%, Hernando at 3.1%, plus Pasco and Polk each at 2.8%.

The positivity rate for new coronavirus cases in Florida this past week dropped to 2.6%.

The Florida Department of Health added 11,069 cases to the state's totals for the seven days ending Thursday, according to its latest weekly report. That includes 2,169 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The coronavirus positivity rates for Pinellas (2.2%), Sarasota (2.2%) and Manatee (2.3%) were below the state average (2.6%) but other counties in the region were higher, with Hillsborough at 3.5%, Hernando at 3.1%, plus Pasco and Polk each at 2.8%.

According to the report, a total of 60,334 Floridians have died from COVID-19 related complications, an increase of 664 for the week.

The state recorded that 56,500 more COVID-19 vaccinations were administered this past week.

Each week, the Florida Department of Health provides updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

The following is a summary from Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2021.

Cases: 3,657,775 positive cases, an increase of 11,069 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 13,997,374 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 56,500. In all, 73% of Florida’s population over the age of 12 has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 2.6%, down from 3% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 60,334 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 664 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(October 29, 2021 - November 4, 2021)


County

Cases (Increase)

Positivity (prv.)

# Vaccinations

% Vaccinated (prv.)

Hillsborough

242,349 (864)
3.5% (3.5%)

878,307

68% (68%)

Pinellas

134,737 (361)
2.2% (2.1%)

606,709
68% (68%)

Polk

128,744 (332)
2.8% (3.4%)

405,789
66% (66%)

Sarasota

55,386 (155)
2.2% (2.4%)

308,068
77% (76%)

Manatee

64,975 (155)
2.3% (3.3%)

246,015

69% (68%)

Pasco

79,364 (229)
2.8% (3.5%)

320,427

67% (67%)

Hernando

28,593 (73)
3.1% (2.4%)

104,685
61% (61%)

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronavirus FloridaCoronavirus Hillsborough CountyCoronavirus Pinellas CountyCoronavirus Polk Countycoronavirus Manatee Countycoronavirus deathscoronavirus testingCoronavirus Vaccine
Jessica Meszaros
Jessica Meszaros is a reporter and host of Morning Edition at WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Jessica Meszaros
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content