Florida's coronavirus positivity rate down to 2.6% but some Tampa Bay area counties exceed the state average

The positivity rate for new coronavirus cases in Florida this past week dropped to 2.6%.

The Florida Department of Health added 11,069 cases to the state's totals for the seven days ending Thursday, according to its latest weekly report. That includes 2,169 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The coronavirus positivity rates for Pinellas (2.2%), Sarasota (2.2%) and Manatee (2.3%) were below the state average (2.6%) but other counties in the region were higher, with Hillsborough at 3.5%, Hernando at 3.1%, plus Pasco and Polk each at 2.8%.

According to the report, a total of 60,334 Floridians have died from COVID-19 related complications, an increase of 664 for the week.

The state recorded that 56,500 more COVID-19 vaccinations were administered this past week.

Each week, the Florida Department of Health provides updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

The following is a summary from Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 2021.

Cases: 3,657,775 positive cases, an increase of 11,069 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 13,997,374 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 56,500. In all, 73% of Florida’s population over the age of 12 has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 2.6%, down from 3% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 60,334 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 664 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(October 29, 2021 - November 4, 2021)



County



Cases (Increase)



Positivity (prv.)



# Vaccinations



% Vaccinated (prv.)



Hillsborough



242,349 (864)

3.5% (3.5%)



878,307



68% (68%)



Pinellas



134,737 (361)

2.2% (2.1%)



606,709

68% (68%)



Polk



128,744 (332)

2.8% (3.4%)



405,789

66% (66%)



Sarasota



55,386 (155)

2.2% (2.4%)



308,068

77% (76%)



Manatee



64,975 (155)

2.3% (3.3%)



246,015



69% (68%)



Pasco



79,364 (229)

2.8% (3.5%)



320,427



67% (67%)



Hernando



28,593 (73)

3.1% (2.4%)



104,685

61% (61%)



ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

