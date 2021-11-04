© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Foes of vaccines and mask mandates protest at Florida's state Capitol

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published November 4, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT
About 300 opponents of mask and COVID-19 vaccination mandates rallied Wednesday Nov 3 2021 at the state Capitol in Tallahassee.
Rep. Anthony Sabatini
/
Facebook
About 300 opponents of mask and COVID-19 vaccination mandates rallied Wednesday Nov 3 2021 at the state Capitol in Tallahassee.

The people who gathered in Tallahassee want lawmakers to ban all vaccination and mask mandates, whether they come from government or private businesses.

About 300 opponents of mask and COVID-19 vaccination mandates rallied Wednesday at the state Capitol as lawmakers prepare to meet this month in a special legislative session.

Gov. Ron DeSantis last week called the special session to start Nov. 15 to push back against White House attempts to require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The session will focus on efforts to prevent schools, businesses and governmental entities from imposing vaccination mandates and other pandemic restrictions.

tallahassee-protest-sabatini-nov-3-2021.jpg
About 300 opponents of mask and COVID-19 vaccination mandates rallied at the state Capitol on Wednesday Nov 3 2021.

But the people who gathered Wednesday at the Capitol want lawmakers to go further by banning all vaccination and mask mandates, whether they come from government or private businesses.

“People have lost it. They are done. They are done with the COVID tyranny,” said Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a Howey-in-the-Hills Republican who is a prominent critic of mandates. “They want their lives back and society’s lives back. So, as these voices get louder, I think you are going to see some ears perk.”

Sabatini has filed a bill (HB75) that would prohibit COVID restrictions at the state, county, and municipal levels. These would include mask mandates, requiring proof of vaccination, and the ability for business to refuse service due to vaccination status.

Mask mandates in schools and government-imposed vaccination requirements have become political flashpoints, with DeSantis and other Republican leaders sharply criticizing President Joe Biden’s approach to the pandemic.

Democrats this week expressed opposition to the special session, saying lawmakers should instead be looking into issues such as preventing another deadly COVID-19 surge, inequalities in vaccine distribution and problems with the state unemployment system.

Copyright 2021 Health News Florida

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCoronavirus VaccineCOVID-19covid-19 vaccineface masksmask mandate
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content