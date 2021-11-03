Tampa Bay area health departments await shipments of Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11

Health departments in the greater Tampa Bay region are still waiting for shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for children ages 5-11.

A release from the Health Department in Hillsborough County said the vaccine, which contains a smaller dose than those given to other age groups, is being shipped from Pfizer to providers.

But as of Wednesday afternoon, no health department in Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, or Sarasota counties had received the vaccine, the release said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday approved the vaccine for the younger age group. The CDC says distribution has begun to retail pharmacies, pediatrician offices and other providers.

Plans from the Biden Administration called for vaccines to also be made available at schools, but spokespeople for districts around the Tampa Bay area said last week that distribution events had not been scheduled at local schools.

To check for the vaccine's availability, visit vaccines dot gov.

