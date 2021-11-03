© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Tampa Bay area health departments await shipments of Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7
Published November 3, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT
Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are seen at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., Dec. 14, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are seen at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., Dec. 14, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

As of Wednesday afternoon, no health department in Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, or Sarasota counties had received the vaccine.

Health departments in the greater Tampa Bay region are still waiting for shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for children ages 5-11.

A release from the Health Department in Hillsborough County said the vaccine, which contains a smaller dose than those given to other age groups, is being shipped from Pfizer to providers.

But as of Wednesday afternoon, no health department in Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, or Sarasota counties had received the vaccine, the release said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday approved the vaccine for the younger age group. The CDC says distribution has begun to retail pharmacies, pediatrician offices and other providers.

Plans from the Biden Administration called for vaccines to also be made available at schools, but spokespeople for districts around the Tampa Bay area said last week that distribution events had not been scheduled at local schools.

To check for the vaccine's availability, visit vaccines dot gov.

