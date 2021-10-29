© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Florida's coronavirus positivity rate, cases continues to drop, the latest weekly report shows

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published October 29, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT
While Pinellas (2.1%), Sarasota (2.4%) and Hernando (2.4) counties recorded percent positivity rates below the state's average, the other counties in the region were higher, with Hillsborough and Pasco at 3.5% and Polk at 3.4%.

The positivity rate for new coronavirus cases in Florida last week dropped to 3%.

The Florida Department of Health added 15,314 cases to the state's totals for the seven days ending Thursday, according to its latest weekly report. That includes 2,438 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

According to the report, 59,670 Floridians have died from COVID-19 related complications, an increase of 867 for the week.

The state recorded that 56,340 more COVID-19 vaccinations were administered this past week.

Each week, the Florida Department of Health provides updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

The following is a summary from Oct. 22-Oct. 28, 2021.

Cases: 3,647,277 positive cases, an increase of 12,880 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 13,932,791 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 56,340. In all, 73% of Florida’s population over the age of 12 has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 3%, down from 3.4% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 59,670 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 867 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(Oct. 22-Oct. 28, 2021)


County

Cases (Increase)

Positivity (prv.)

# Vaccinations

% Vaccinated (prv.)

Hillsborough

241,473 (887)

3.5% (4.9%)

873,334

68% (68%)

Pinellas

134,378 (397)

2.1% (3.0%)

604,459

68% (68%)

Polk

128,415 (413)

3.4% (4.2%)

404,260

66% (65%)

Sarasota

55,233 (178)

2.4% (2.5%)

307,366

76% (76%)

Manatee

64,820 (222)

3.3% (4.0%)

245,253

68% (68%)

Pasco

79,142 (278)

3.5% (3.5%)

319,288

67% (67%)

Hernando

28,468 (63)

2.4% (3.8%)

104,242

61% (60%)

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa is editor of Health News Florida.
