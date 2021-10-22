Florida summer delta surge is over, officials say as hospitalizations drop below Oct. 2020 levels

Saying Florida's summer delta surge is over, the Florida Hospital Association reported Friday that 2021 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have dropped below hospitalization levels in 2020.

According to data from the federal Department of Health and Human Services, Friday's hospitalization numbers stand at 2,251.

In 2020, COVID-19 hospitalizations totaled 2,327 on today’s date. The state reached its peak of 17,121 on August 23, 2021.

The positivity rate for new coronavirus cases in Florida last week dropped to 3.4%, the lowest it's been since late June.

The Florida Department of Health added 15,314 cases to the state's totals for the seven days ending Thursday, according to its latest weekly report. That includes 3,283 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

While Pinellas (3.0%) and Sarasota (2.5%) counties recorded percent positivity rates below the state's 3.4% average, the other counties in the region were higher than that, with Hillsborough and Polk at 4.9% and 4.2%, respectively.

According to the report, 58,803 Floridians have died from COVID-19 related complications, an increase of 944 for the week.

The state recorded 60,287 more COVID-19 vaccinations were administered this past week.

Each week, the Florida Department of Health provides updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

The following is a summary from Oct. 15 - Oct. 21, 2021.

Cases: 3,635,126 positive cases, an increase of 15,314 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 13,865,300 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 60,287. In all, 73% of Florida’s population over the age of 12 has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 3.4%, down from 3.8% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 58,803 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 944 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(Oct. 15 - Oct. 21, 2021)



County



Cases (Increase)



Positivity (prv.)



# Vaccinations



% Vaccinated (prv.)



Hillsborough



240,570 (1,319)



4.9% (5.3%)



868,573



68% (67%)



Pinellas



133,980 (559)



3.0% (3.7%)



602,257



68% (67%)



Polk



128,010 (548)



4.2% (4.4%)



402,260



65% (65%)



Sarasota



55,072 (190)



2.5% (3.5%)



306,662



76% (76%)



Manatee



64,610 (269)



4.0% (4.3%)



244,423



68% (68%)



Pasco



78,907 (296)



3.5% (4.3%)



317,898



67% (66%)



Hernando



28,468 (102)



3.8% (5.6%)



103,822



60% (60%)



ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

