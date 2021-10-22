© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Florida summer delta surge is over, officials say as hospitalizations drop below Oct. 2020 levels

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published October 22, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT
The state reached its peak of 17,121 COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Aug. 23, 2021.

Saying Florida's summer delta surge is over, the Florida Hospital Association reported Friday that 2021 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have dropped below hospitalization levels in 2020.

According to data from the federal Department of Health and Human Services, Friday's hospitalization numbers stand at 2,251.

In 2020, COVID-19 hospitalizations totaled 2,327 on today’s date. The state reached its peak of 17,121 on August 23, 2021.

The positivity rate for new coronavirus cases in Florida last week dropped to 3.4%, the lowest it's been since late June.

The Florida Department of Health added 15,314 cases to the state's totals for the seven days ending Thursday, according to its latest weekly report. That includes 3,283 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

While Pinellas (3.0%) and Sarasota (2.5%) counties recorded percent positivity rates below the state's 3.4% average, the other counties in the region were higher than that, with Hillsborough and Polk at 4.9% and 4.2%, respectively.

According to the report, 58,803 Floridians have died from COVID-19 related complications, an increase of 944 for the week.

The state recorded 60,287 more COVID-19 vaccinations were administered this past week.

Each week, the Florida Department of Health provides updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

The following is a summary from Oct. 15 - Oct. 21, 2021.

Cases: 3,635,126 positive cases, an increase of 15,314 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 13,865,300 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 60,287. In all, 73% of Florida’s population over the age of 12 has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 3.4%, down from 3.8% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 58,803 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 944 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(Oct. 15 - Oct. 21, 2021)


County

Cases (Increase)

Positivity (prv.)

# Vaccinations

% Vaccinated (prv.)

Hillsborough

240,570 (1,319)

4.9% (5.3%)

868,573

68% (67%)

Pinellas

133,980 (559)

3.0% (3.7%)

602,257

68% (67%)

Polk

128,010 (548)

4.2% (4.4%)

402,260

65% (65%)

Sarasota

55,072 (190)

2.5% (3.5%)

306,662

76% (76%)

Manatee

64,610 (269)

4.0% (4.3%)

244,423

68% (68%)

Pasco

78,907 (296)

3.5% (4.3%)

317,898

67% (66%)

Hernando

28,468 (102)

3.8% (5.6%)

103,822

60% (60%)

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia journalist covering health and general news for WUSF and Health News Florida, a statewide reporting collaborative with other public radio stations.
