Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida's Board of Education is expected to extend its quarantine attendance rule

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published October 20, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT
Stephanie Chenard held hands with her son Desmond, 8, as they walked to his school in the San Francisco Bay Area last week. Later that evening the school district reported four positive COVID-19 cases in four different schools.
AP
Stephanie Chenard held hands with her son Desmond, 8, as they walked to his school in the San Francisco Bay Area last week. Later that evening the school district reported four positive COVID-19 cases in four different schools.

The board adopted an emergency rule in August that said students under a quarantine directive can be deemed in attendance.

The State Board of Education on Wednesday will consider extending a temporary rule that allows students who are ordered to quarantine at home because of COVID-19 to be counted for attendance at school.

The board voted on Aug. 6 to adopt an emergency rule that said students under a quarantine directive can be deemed in attendance if they are “engaged in an educational activity which constitutes a part of the school-approved instructional program for that pupil.”

The emergency rule, which was only effective for 90 days, is set to expire in the first week of November.

The state board will consider making the rule effective through the remainder of the school year, with one substantial tweak. A proposed amendment to the rule would place a 10-day cap on the amount of days a student under quarantine could be counted for attendance.

The rule would continue to say that students under stay-at-home orders can only be considered in attendance if school instructional staff is “available to assist the student with assignments and curriculum during the stay-home directive.”

Health News Floridastate board of educationCoronaviruscoronavirus and schoolCOVID-19COVID-19 and school
News Service of Florida
