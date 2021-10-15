Florida's positivity rate for new coronavirus cases fell to the lowest level since late June

The positivity rate for new coronavirus cases in Florida last week dropped to 3.8%, the lowest it's been since the week ending June 24.

The Florida Department of Health added 19,519 cases to the state's totals for the seven days ending Thursday, according to its latest weekly report. That includes 4,290 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

While Pinellas and Sarasota Counties recorded percent positivity rates below the state's 3.8% average, the other counties in the region were higher than that, with Hillsborough and Hernando at 5.3% and 5.6%, respectively.

According to the report, 57,859 Floridians have died from COVID-19 related complications, an increase of 1,192 for the week.

The state recorded 60,521 more COVID-19 vaccinations were administered this past week. But vaccination rates in the state and region hovered at the same levels as the week before.

As of Oct. 14, 748,436 people in Florida have received an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 105,114 from the week before.

Each week, the Florida Department of Health provides updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

The following is a summary from Oct. 8-Oct. 14, 2021.

Cases: 3,620,562 positive cases, an increase of 19,519 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 13,790,450 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 60,521. In all, 72% of Florida’s population over the age of 12 has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 3.8%, down from 4.8% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 57,859 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 1,192 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(Oct. 8-Oct. 14, 2021)



County



Cases (Increase)



Positivity (prv.)



# Vaccinations



% Vaccinated (prv.)



Hillsborough



239,223 (1,569)



5.3% (6.1%)



863,092



67% (67%)



Pinellas



133,436 (790)



3.7% (5.2%)



599,612



67% (67%)



Polk



127,470 (672)



4.4% (7.0%)



400,401



65% (65%)



Sarasota



54,899 (312)



3.5% (4.0%)



306,093



76% (76%)



Manatee



64,348 (332)



4.3% (5.8%)



243,349



68% (68%)



Pasco



78,642 (435)



4.3% (6.1%)



316,437



66% (66%)



Hernando



28,373 (180)



5.6% (5.8%)



103,424



60% (60%)

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

