Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida's positivity rate for new coronavirus cases fell to the lowest level since late June

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published October 15, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT
graphic with coronavirus molecules that reads "Florida Coronavirus Weekly Report"
Nearly 58,000 people have now died from COVID-19 in Florida, according to the state's latest weekly report.

Although the state's positivity rate for new cases dropped to 3.8%, most counties in the greater Tampa Bay region recorded rates slightly above that.

The positivity rate for new coronavirus cases in Florida last week dropped to 3.8%, the lowest it's been since the week ending June 24.

The Florida Department of Health added 19,519 cases to the state's totals for the seven days ending Thursday, according to its latest weekly report. That includes 4,290 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

While Pinellas and Sarasota Counties recorded percent positivity rates below the state's 3.8% average, the other counties in the region were higher than that, with Hillsborough and Hernando at 5.3% and 5.6%, respectively.

According to the report, 57,859 Floridians have died from COVID-19 related complications, an increase of 1,192 for the week.

The state recorded 60,521 more COVID-19 vaccinations were administered this past week. But vaccination rates in the state and region hovered at the same levels as the week before.

As of Oct. 14, 748,436 people in Florida have received an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 105,114 from the week before.

Each week, the Florida Department of Health provides updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

The following is a summary from Oct. 8-Oct. 14, 2021.

Cases: 3,620,562 positive cases, an increase of 19,519 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 13,790,450 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 60,521. In all, 72% of Florida’s population over the age of 12 has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 3.8%, down from 4.8% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 57,859 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 1,192 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(Oct. 8-Oct. 14, 2021)


County

Cases (Increase)

Positivity (prv.)

# Vaccinations

% Vaccinated (prv.)

Hillsborough

239,223 (1,569)

5.3% (6.1%)

863,092

67% (67%)

Pinellas

133,436 (790)

3.7% (5.2%)

599,612

67% (67%)

Polk

127,470 (672)

4.4% (7.0%)

400,401

65% (65%)

Sarasota

54,899 (312)

3.5% (4.0%)

306,093

76% (76%)

Manatee

64,348 (332)

4.3% (5.8%)

243,349

68% (68%)

Pasco

78,642 (435)

4.3% (6.1%)

316,437

66% (66%)

Hernando

28,373 (180)

5.6% (5.8%)

103,424

60% (60%)

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

Tags

Health News Floridacovid-19 vaccineCOVID-19CoronavirusCoronavirus Vaccine
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
