Tampa is no longer using chlorine to treat its water as COVID-19 hospitalizations drop

Tampa and Orlando have ended water emergencies now that COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined in the state.

In August, the Tampa Water Department began using chlorine to treat water instead of liquid oxygen. This was due to decreased supply, because liquid oxygen that was used for treating the city’s water was being diverted to hospitals for patients suffering from the virus.

The department said is once again using liquid oxygen to treat water.

Around the same time, the Orlando Utilities Commission instructed residents to stop watering their lawns or washing their cars in an effort to conserve water.

Utility officials in Orlando said Tuesday that residents can resume their normal water use.

