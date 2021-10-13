News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Tampa is no longer using chlorine to treat its water as COVID-19 hospitalizations drop
The Tampa Water Department switched to chlorine from liquid oxygen, which was being diverted to area hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.
Tampa and Orlando have ended water emergencies now that COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined in the state.
In August, the Tampa Water Department began using chlorine to treat water instead of liquid oxygen. This was due to decreased supply, because liquid oxygen that was used for treating the city’s water was being diverted to hospitals for patients suffering from the virus.
The department said is once again using liquid oxygen to treat water.
Around the same time, the Orlando Utilities Commission instructed residents to stop watering their lawns or washing their cars in an effort to conserve water.
Utility officials in Orlando said Tuesday that residents can resume their normal water use.