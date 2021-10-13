Florida's list of vaccine passport law complaints includes Tampa Bay companies

Dozens of Florida companies, businesses and other entities have been reported to the state for "vaccine passport" complaints.

The complaints are in reference to a new state law that prohibits governments, schools and businesses from requiring proof of a vaccination against COVID-19.

Those that break the law can be fined $5,000 per violation.

And a number of Tampa Bay Region establishments are on the list — including the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, and the Gasparilla Music Festival, among others.

The list — which was first reported by the Orlando Sentinel — includes businesses, performance halls, government offices and other establishments across Florida.

An email from the Florida Department of Health says that this is not a list of suspected or confirmed violators and “includes all entities that have been the subject of complaints from the public regarding the vaccine passport law.”

Many names on the list are repeated or misspelled. Some listings are vague or reference national chains.

Other places on the list point to specific events, like the Zac Brown Band concert at MidFlorida in Tampa Sunday or the Harry Styles concert at the Amway Center in Orlando Oct. 7.

Michelle Gutenstein Hinz, a spokeswoman for the Gasparilla Music Festival, which is also featured on the list, said the festival is not aware of an investigation.

The Festival took place earlier this month and required attendees 12 and older to show a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination.

Paul Bilyeu, director of communications for the Straz Center, said they have seen the media reports, but otherwise had no comment.

According to the Center’s website, visitors five and older must show a negative COVID-19 test result or vaccination card at the door.

Allegiant Air, which flies out of St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport is also featured on the list. A spokesperson told the Tampa Bay Times “that the inclusion is completely without merit as Allegiant, like all other domestic carriers, does not require vaccination proof from customers.”

The Department provided the list of parties with “vaccine passport" complaints to WUSF following a public records request.

Here is the list as provided with misspellings and repeated names included. One name of a private citizen and a separate entry of a single street address were removed to protect their privacy:

