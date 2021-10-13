Florida's list of vaccine passport law complaints includes Tampa Bay companies
A new state law prohibits businesses, schools and governments from requiring proof of vaccination.
Dozens of Florida companies, businesses and other entities have been reported to the state for "vaccine passport" complaints.
The complaints are in reference to a new state law that prohibits governments, schools and businesses from requiring proof of a vaccination against COVID-19.
Those that break the law can be fined $5,000 per violation.
And a number of Tampa Bay Region establishments are on the list — including the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, and the Gasparilla Music Festival, among others.
The list — which was first reported by the Orlando Sentinel — includes businesses, performance halls, government offices and other establishments across Florida.
An email from the Florida Department of Health says that this is not a list of suspected or confirmed violators and “includes all entities that have been the subject of complaints from the public regarding the vaccine passport law.”
Many names on the list are repeated or misspelled. Some listings are vague or reference national chains.
Other places on the list point to specific events, like the Zac Brown Band concert at MidFlorida in Tampa Sunday or the Harry Styles concert at the Amway Center in Orlando Oct. 7.
Michelle Gutenstein Hinz, a spokeswoman for the Gasparilla Music Festival, which is also featured on the list, said the festival is not aware of an investigation.
The Festival took place earlier this month and required attendees 12 and older to show a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination.
Paul Bilyeu, director of communications for the Straz Center, said they have seen the media reports, but otherwise had no comment.
According to the Center’s website, visitors five and older must show a negative COVID-19 test result or vaccination card at the door.
Allegiant Air, which flies out of St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport is also featured on the list. A spokesperson told the Tampa Bay Times “that the inclusion is completely without merit as Allegiant, like all other domestic carriers, does not require vaccination proof from customers.”
The Department provided the list of parties with “vaccine passport" complaints to WUSF following a public records request.
Here is the list as provided with misspellings and repeated names included. One name of a private citizen and a separate entry of a single street address were removed to protect their privacy:
- Saint Edward's School
- iThink Financial Amphitheater
- House of Blues
- "Straz Center, Patel Conservatory, Next Generation Ballet"
- Allied Universal
- Amway Center
- Grovenor House Condominium
- ITHINK Amphitheatre
- Kravis Center
- The Rock Boat (Norweigian Cruiseline)
- Raytheon Technologies
- Broward Center of the Performing Arts
- Moffitt Communications
- Mobile Mini
- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- "Allied Universal / G4S and Bay Care Health Systems"
- Naples Community Hospital
- Kravis Center
- "City of Miramar Vernon E. Hargray, City Manager"
- Memorial Hospital West
- """2021 I/ITSEC""
- Daily’s Place
- Straz
- financial center amphitheater
- Live Nation
- Alachua County Public Library
- FDLE, Jacksonville Region, Counterterrorism Squad
- Plaza Live
- American Gas Association
- Miami Marlins
- Metcalf, Jessica N
- ATT
- Dr Phillips Center/Walt Disney Theater (Broadway Series)
- membership of CWA 3176
- ECPI University
- Mid Florida Credit Union ( Zack Brown Concert)
- AGA : 2021 Operations Conference
- Feld Entertainment Studios
- AdventHealth
- Vertex Aerospace
- iTHINK Financial Amphitheater / Maroon 5 concert
- Broward Center for the Performing Arts and The Parker
- IThink Financial Amphitheatre and The Parker
- Titusville, Florida’s Space Coast
- Gasparilla Music Festival
- Dr Phillips Center
- NEW WORLD SYMPHONY
- Equinox
- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- The MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa
- The MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa
- Armory Center for the Arts
- Seafarers International Union
- AT&T
- iThink amphitheater organized by Live Nation Entertainment
- The Doctor Phillips Center
- The Big Arts Sanibel Island
- JP Poindexter & Co employees.
- Straz Center for Performing Arts
- Tampa Amphitheater
- DoD employees
- Live Nation concert
- Orange County
- Riverview High School Preforming Arts Center
- Carnival Cruise Line
- Allion insurance, Florida Amphitheater Live Nation
- Live Nation Concerts- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Doctor Phillips Center
- Alachua County Library District
- Royal Caribbean
- Alachua County Library District (own entity/not ran by Alachua County)
- Alachua County Board of County Commissioners
- Norton Museum
- David A Straz Center
- Alachua County Library District
- Seafarers International Union
- WBENC
- Alachua County Public Library
- The Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center
- "American Public Transit Association Orange County Convention Center"
- Florida Trail Association
- Plantation Police Department
- Jewel Toffier
- Titanium Yoga - “VAX ONLY” classes
- Orlando Lowndes Shakespeare Center
- "Lauren Poe, Mayor City of Gainesville"
- "Jerry Demings, Mayor Orange County"
- Johns Island Club
- Geo Gaming
- Skydive Deland
- Starbucks
- Van Wezel Performaing Arts Center
- Coast is Clear Music Festival
- Merrill Gardens at Champions Gate
- The Saber Legion - Florida Charter sponsored event: called Florida Kyber Open on November 14th at XL Soccer World Orlando
- Norton Art Gallery
- Allegiant Airlines at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater airport
- American Maritime Officers Union / Training Facility
- Amway Center - Harry Styles concert
- Florida Repertory theater
- Military defense contractor
- Disney Cruise Line
- MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Dr. Phillips Center
- House of Blues
- Leidos
- Tampa amphitheater / Live Nation event
- Ithink Financial Amphitheatre / Zac Brown Concert
- Ithink Financial Amphitheatre
- Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre / Live nation- Brooks and Dunn Concert
- Mid FL amphitheater - David Aldean Concert
- Government contractor for Booz Allen
- Integrity Title and Guarantee LLC
- Government contractor for Booz Allen) in
- House of Blues
- House of Blues
- Northrop Grumman
- Leon County Government, County Administrator Vincent S. Long