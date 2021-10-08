COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to decline in Florida

Figures released by the state Department of Health on Friday show 28,184 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending Thursday. That's the lowest number reported since mid-July.

Statewide, the positivity rate for new cases declined to 4.8% after hitting a peak of 19.8% the week of Aug. 13-19.

For the week ending Thursday, 1,368 people statewide lost their lives from complications of COVID-19. That's the lowest number since mid-August.

The state health department recently switched from tallying deaths by the date they were verified to the date they occurred. As a result, it takes the state a while to process the information, so a single date's totals can grow days or even weeks later.

Each week, the Florida Department of Health provides updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

The following is a summary from Oct. 1 - Oct. 7, 2021.

Cases: 3,601,755 positive cases, an increase of 28,184 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 13,718,950 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 97,451. In all, 72% of Florida’s population over the age of 12 has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 4.8%, down from 6.5% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 56,667 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 1,368 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(Oct. 1-Oct. 7, 2021)



County



Cases (Increase)



Positivity (prv.)



# Vaccinations



% Vaccinated (prv.)



Hillsborough



237,669 (1970)



6.1% (8.1%)



857,857



67% (66%)



Pinellas



132,651 (1,070)



5.2% (6.8%)



597,077



67% (67%)



Polk



126,806 (927)



7.0% (8.6%)



397,835



65% (64%)



Sarasota



54,595 (356)



4.0% (5.5%)



305,454



76% (76%)



Manatee



64,023 (485)



5.8% (7.8%)



242,332



68% (67%)



Pasco



78,245 (600)



6.1% (9.6%)



315,144



66% (66%)



Hernando



28,203 (182)



5.8% (10.2%)



102,982



60% (59%)



ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

