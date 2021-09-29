Florida Reports 5,819 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths

The state reported 5,819 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and four new deaths.

Hospitalizations decreased by another 165 patients with COVID-19 to 6,258 statewide.

While the deaths and cases were recorded in the last few days, they may have occurred in recent weeks or months.

The number of patients in Intensive Care Unit beds also fell to 1,618, a decrease of 49 people from Tuesday's report.

Florida now has a total of 3,565,971 and 54,071 deaths.

