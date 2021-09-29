© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Reports 5,819 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published September 29, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT
Florida now has a total of 3,565,971 cases and 54,071 deaths.

6,258 coronavirus patients are in the hospital statewide, 165 less people than the previous day's report.


The state reported 5,819 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and four new deaths.

Hospitalizations decreased by another 165 patients with COVID-19 to 6,258 statewide.

While the deaths and cases were recorded in the last few days, they may have occurred in recent weeks or months.

The number of patients in Intensive Care Unit beds also fell to 1,618, a decrease of 49 people from Tuesday's report.

Florida now has a total of 3,565,971 and 54,071 deaths.

Health News FloridaCoronaviruscoronavirus testingcoronavirus deaths
Cathy Carter
Cathy Carter is a reporter and host for WUSF 89.7 and other Florida public radio stations.
