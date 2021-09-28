© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Reports 5,056 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published September 28, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT
Florida has now had a total of 3,560,152 cases and 54,067 deaths.

The state reported 5,056 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and four deaths.

Hospitalizations decreased by another 300 patients to 6,423 statewide. The number of patients in Intensive Care Unit beds also fell to 1,667.

While the deaths and cases were recorded in the last few days, they may have occurred in recent weeks or months.

Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa is editor of Health News Florida.
