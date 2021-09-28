Florida Reports 5,056 New Coronavirus Cases, 4 Deaths

The state reported 5,056 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and four deaths.

Hospitalizations decreased by another 300 patients to 6,423 statewide. The number of patients in Intensive Care Unit beds also fell to 1,667.

While the deaths and cases were recorded in the last few days, they may have occurred in recent weeks or months.

Florida has now had a total of 3,560,152 cases and 54,067 deaths.

