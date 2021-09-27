© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Sarasota County Schools Suspend Mask Requirement

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published September 27, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT
a young girl in a white shirt and orange mask draws with crayons.
Pasco County Schools

The positivity rate for COVID-19 within Sarasota County dropped below 8% for three consecutive days, and masks are now optional. The mask requirement will reactivate if the positivity rate goes above 10%.

Starting Monday, Sept. 27, the face mask policy is optional in Sarasota County Schools.

The emergency policy is in effect until Tuesday, Nov. 23. While it’s in effect, the requirement to wear a face mask will be automatically suspended any time the positivity rate for COVID-19 within Sarasota County drops below 8% for three consecutive days, as determined by Florida Department of Health data.

At any time while this emergency policy is in effect but suspended, if the positivity rate in Sarasota County for COVID-19 is above 10%, masks will be required again.

School board officials encourage everyone to continue to wear a face mask when indoors to help keep the positivity rate below 8%.

Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia journalist covering health and general news for WUSF and Health News Florida, a statewide reporting collaborative with other public radio stations.
