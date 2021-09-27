Florida Adds 947 COVID-19 Deaths Since Friday's Report

While new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue dropping in Florida, the number of COVID-19 related deaths climbed by 947 since Friday's report.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 54,063 Floridians have died from COVID-19 related complications.

In addition, 15,878 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the state since Friday's report. That brings Florida's total to 3,555,096.

While the deaths and cases were recorded in the last few days, they may have occurred in recent weeks or months.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Florida continue declining — the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,731 people were hospitalized Monday.

That's down 747 since Friday's report, and the lowest level since July 23.

In addition, 1,765 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, just over 27 percent of Florida's staffed ICU beds.