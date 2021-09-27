© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Florida Adds 947 COVID-19 Deaths Since Friday's Report

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published September 27, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 54,063 Floridians have died from COVID-19 related complications.

While new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue dropping in Florida, the number of COVID-19 related deaths climbed by 947 since Friday's report.

In addition, 15,878 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the state since Friday's report. That brings Florida's total to 3,555,096.

While the deaths and cases were recorded in the last few days, they may have occurred in recent weeks or months.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Florida continue declining — the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,731 people were hospitalized Monday.

That's down 747 since Friday's report, and the lowest level since July 23.

In addition, 1,765 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, just over 27 percent of Florida's staffed ICU beds.

Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
