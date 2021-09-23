Florida Has Surpassed 53,000 Deaths From COVID-19

Total deaths from COVID-19 in Florida during the pandemic have jumped to 53,105, with more than 10,000 lives lost in the last month alone, according to Thursday’s data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Thursday’s report showed an increase of 1,213 over Wednesday, though officials caution that the deaths on any given day’s report may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

A total of 10,389 people statewide have been reported dead from COVID-19 in the past month. On Aug. 22, Florida’s overall death toll stood at 42,716, according to a tally kept by WUSF.

The peak in cases driven by the highly contagious delta variant of coronavirus peaked several weeks ago, and since then hospitalizations and cases have been dropping steadily.

Hospitalizations in Florida for COVID-19 fell to 7,928 statewide, the lowest point since late July, according to Thursday’s data released by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Admissions to intensive care units also dropped by 74, to 2,047 across the state.

Florida reported 4,215 new cases of coronavirus since Wednesday.