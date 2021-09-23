© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Has Surpassed 53,000 Deaths From COVID-19

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published September 23, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT
coronavirus daily report.jpg

Nearly 20 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in Florida during the pandemic were reported in the last 30 days.

Total deaths from COVID-19 in Florida during the pandemic have jumped to 53,105, with more than 10,000 lives lost in the last month alone, according to Thursday’s data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Thursday’s report showed an increase of 1,213 over Wednesday, though officials caution that the deaths on any given day’s report may have occurred in the days or weeks prior.

A total of 10,389 people statewide have been reported dead from COVID-19 in the past month. On Aug. 22, Florida’s overall death toll stood at 42,716, according to a tally kept by WUSF.

The peak in cases driven by the highly contagious delta variant of coronavirus peaked several weeks ago, and since then hospitalizations and cases have been dropping steadily.

Hospitalizations in Florida for COVID-19 fell to 7,928 statewide, the lowest point since late July, according to Thursday’s data released by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Admissions to intensive care units also dropped by 74, to 2,047 across the state.

Florida reported 4,215 new cases of coronavirus since Wednesday.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus deathsHospitalizations COVID-19COVID-19 Deaths
Kerry Sheridan
Kerry Sheridan is a reporter and co-host of All Things Considered at WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Kerry Sheridan
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content