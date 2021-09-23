Florida Blue Will Be Offering Free Flu Vaccinations

Florida Blue is offering free flu shots and other vaccines on five specific days at its centers in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Those who receive a flu shot at one of the Florida Blue Centers in Tampa, Pinellas Park, Clearwater and Sarasota will also receive a $10 Walgreens gift card, while supplies last.

Anyone three and older can get a shot. No insurance is needed.

The vaccines will be given out between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sept. 29, Oct. 16 and 27, and Nov. 3 and 13.

The sites will also offer vaccines for COVID-19, pneumonia, shingles and T-D-A-P, though there may be a cost for uninsured patients.

The vaccines are being provided at four locations:



Tampa Center, 201 N. West Shore Blvd., Tampa, 33609, (813) 282-9922

Florida Blue - Pinellas Park Center, 3758 Park Blvd., #5, Pinellas Park, 33781, (727) 342-1512

Florida Blue – Sarasota Center, 285 N. Cattlemen Rd., Sarasota, 34243, (941) 308-2042

Florida Blue – Clearwater Center, 2570 Countryside Blvd., Ste. 1, Clearwater, 33761, (727) 977-3700

To schedule appointments, which are encouraged but not necessary, click here.

