A New Monoclonal Antibody Drug Is Coming To Florida For COVID-19 Treatment

Florida will receive a shipment of a new monoclonal antibody medication to help treat people with COVID-19 symptoms.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced the shipment of 3,000 doses of a drug called Sotrovimab.

Speaking at the Florida Department of Health office in Tampa, DeSantis said the medication will help the state overcome what he says will be a shortage in the monoclonal antibody treatment Regeneron due to a roll-back by the Biden administration.

"We're going to be able to use that Sotrovimab to bridge some of the gaps that are gonna be developing as a result of the Biden administration dramatically cutting medications to the state of Florida," DeSantis said.

Florida and six other southern states were using 70 percent of the weekly Regeneron monoclonal antibody shipments from the federal government, officials said last week.

The Biden administration began rationing the treatments in response to a national shortage.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the drug in May. It is manufactured by Glaxo Smith Kline and is available for treatment in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older.

"The results have been very good so far," DeSantis said, "and I anticipate given how strong the clinical data has been with Sotrovimab, that we're going to continue to see very positive results going forward."

Unlike Regeneron, which is administered by injection, Sotrovimab is given only through I-V.

DeSantis said the state will prioritize getting the medication to high-risk patients.

