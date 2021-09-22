© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

State Regulators Say ACA Premiums Could Increase An Average Of 6.6%

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida
Published September 22, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT
healthcare.gov home page
The state Office of Insurance Regulation said the average price of individual ACA policies could increase by an average of 6.6 percent.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would need to review and finalize those premiums, so that number could change.

Floridians could be paying more for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act next year.

The state Office of Insurance Regulation said the average price of individual policies could increase by an average of 6.6 percent.

On Tuesday, state regulators approved the potential rates, which vary by health insurer.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would need to review and finalize those premiums, so that number could change.

The potential increases also do not reflect subsidies that many people receive to reduce premium costs.

Health News Florida
