News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Hospitalizations Fall Again As Florida Reports 10,000 New Coronavirus Cases

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published September 22, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT
coronavirus daily report.jpg

Both ICU admissions and hospitalizations for COVID-19 fell statewide, according to Wednesday's data.

Hospitalizations in Florida for COVID-19 fell to 8,132 statewide, the lowest point since late July, according to data released by the Department of Heath and Human Services Wednesday.

Admissions to intensive care units also dropped by 89, to 2,121 across the state, as the surge driven by the highly contagious delta variant continues to ebb.

Still, Florida reported 10,073 new cases of coronavirus since Tuesday, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed, a level that's generally on par with the last 10 days.

In all, more than 3.5 million Floridians have been infected with coronavirus, out of a population of 21 million, and 51,892 people have died from COVID-19, according to state data.

Kerry Sheridan
Kerry Sheridan is a reporter and co-host of All Things Considered at WUSF Public Media.
