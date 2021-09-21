© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

There Are More Than 13,000 New Coronavirus Cases In Florida, CDC Says

By Kerry Sheridan
Published September 21, 2021
coronavirus daily report.jpg

Hospitalizations statewide dropped again, after showing a slight uptick on Monday for the first time in a month.

Another 13,201 people in Florida have tested positive for coronavirus, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

As part of a general downward trend in recent weeks as the surge driven by the highly contagious delta variant has abated, hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Florida fell more than 700, to 8,448.

The number of people in intensive care for COVID-19 statewide dropped by almost 150, to 2,210.

Earlier this month, Florida surpassed 50,000 deaths from COVID-19. As of Tuesday, the death toll stood 51,889. About 10,000 of those lives were lost in the past month alone.

While the CDC data was recorded Tuesday, the cases and deaths may have occurred in the days and weeks prior.

Kerry Sheridan
Kerry Sheridan is a reporter and co-host of All Things Considered at WUSF Public Media.
