News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Four Florida Airports Among U,S. Airports With Most TSA COVID Cases. Where Does Tampa Rank?

WMFE | By Health News Florida
Published September 21, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT
Suhyeon Choi

More than 10,000 Transportation Security Administration workers have gotten sick with COVID.

More than 10,000 Transportation Security Administration workers across the country have tested positive for the COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Miami International Airport ranks No. 1, with more than 500 cases, according to federal statistucs. Two other Florida airports, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Orlando, ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, with more than 360 cases each.

The only other Florida airport with more than 100 cases is Tampa International, with 115.

Here are the top 20 airports in number of TSA workers to test positive since March 2020, according to the agency:

  1. Miami International (MIA): 513
  2. Los Angeles International (LAX): 452
  3. John F. Kennedy International, New York City: 440
  4. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International (FLL): 370
  5. Orlando International (MCO): 356
  6. Newark Liberty International (EWR): 355
  7. Chicago O’Hare International (ORD): 341
  8. Dallas/Fort Worth International (DFW): 333
  9. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL): 279
  10. McCarran International/Las Vegas (LAS): 257
  11. George Bush Intercontinental (IAH): 246
  12. Phoenix Sky Harbor International (PHX): 221
  13. Logan International (BOS): 193
  14. Philadelphia International (PHL): 184
  15. LaGuardia in New York City (LGA): 171
  16. Denver International (DEN): 153
  17. Seattle/Tacoma International (SEA): 138
  18. Charlotte Douglas International (CLT): 121
  19. San Diego International (SAN): 118
  20. Tampa International (TPA): 115

Click here for a complete list of case numbers, by airport.

All TSA employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22 in compliance with President Joe Biden’s executive order mandating federal workers get the shot.

TSA has 508 employees with active COVID infections. Those workers are staying home to help keep the traveling public safe, the agency reports.

TSA cumulatively has had 10,311 employees test positive. Of those, 28 have died after contracting the virus. Two TSA screening contractors have also died with the virus.

WMFE's Danielle Prieur contributed to this report.

