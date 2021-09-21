© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

CVS Is Hiring 25,000 To Meet The Demands Of COVID-19 And Flu Season

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published September 21, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT
Syringe held by gloved hands.
iStock

The company hires additional employees every year to help out with flu season, but the demand is even higher with COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and booster shots.

CVS Health is hiring 25,000 new employees nationally to help address the demands of flu season, and COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

Most of the available positions are for full-time, part-time, and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS Pharmacy store locations.

The entire hiring process is digital, and includes an online application, virtual job tryout and hiring. There will be no on-site applications or interviews.

"Every flu season we need additional team members," said Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy, "but this year we're looking for even more.

"With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we're estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates. These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country."

Candidates can apply for these open positions using the company's mobile apply feature by texting “CVS” to 25000 or by visiting the CVS Health Career Website.

CVS Health has administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and more than 32 million tests.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusCoronavirus Vaccinecoronavirus testingflu seasonCVS HealthCVS PharmacyCVS
Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia journalist covering health and general news for WUSF and Health News Florida, a statewide reporting collaborative with other public radio stations.
See stories by Daylina Miller
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content