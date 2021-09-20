Florida COVID Hospitalizations Tick Upward For First Time In A Month

Figures released Monday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services show 9,187 Floridians are hospitalized with COVID-19 — 211 more than Sunday.

A month ago, nearly twice as many people were hospitalized. On August 19, there were 17,198 COVID patients statewide, and numbers have been falling steadily since then.

In addition, 2,359 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care Monday, up 51 from a day earlier. That's 37.5% of the state's staffed ICU beds.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 9,022 people in Florida tested positive for the coronavirus since Saturday's report, bringing the cumulative total to over 3.5 million.

With 1,059 more deaths on the books as of Monday’s report, the overall death toll in Florida now stands at 51,884 people.

While the cases and deaths were recorded Monday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months.