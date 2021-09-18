COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Dropping In Florida

The number of people being treated in Florida's hospitals for the coronavirus dropped by almost 200 Saturday.

Figures released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services show 9,393 Floridians are hospitalized with COVID-19 — a level not seen since July 29.

The number of hospitalizations statewide have dropped by 38% in September.

In addition, 2,412 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care, down 49 from a day earlier. That's 36.5% of the state's staffed ICU beds.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 9,806 people in Florida tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 3,494,954.

The agency also said that eight people died from COVID-19, bringing the toll to 50,825 people.

Florida has recorded almost half a million cases and about 900 deaths since August 18.

While the cases and deaths were recorded Saturday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months.

