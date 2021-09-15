Florida's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Are At Their Lowest Level In Over A Month

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the state have dipped below 11,000 for the first time in more than a month.

People with coronavirus being treated in the state's hospitals stands at 10,979. That's the lowest number since 10,926 were hospitalized on Aug. 2.

The state also reported 2,700 people were in intensive care, which was 40.84% of the state's staffed I-C-U beds.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed the number of coronavirus cases in the state rose by 11,300 on Monday.

The state also recorded three new deaths, although any new cases or deaths may have occurred in the previous weeks or months.