Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue To Drop In Florida

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published September 15, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT
coronavirus daily report.jpg

The number of staffed ICU beds being occupied by COVID-19 patients is under 40 percent.

The number of Floridians diagnosed with the coronavirus who are hospitalized continues to drop.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 10,539 people with the coronavirus were being treated in the state's hospitals. That is a decrease of 440 people from Tuesday's report.

In addition, 2,603 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care — using about 39 percent of the state's staffed ICU beds.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the number of coronavirus cases in Florida rose by 10,723 on Wednesday. That brings the total number of people statewide diagnosed with coronavirus to 3,464,113.

The agency also reported that the state's deaths from COVID-19 increased by three people to 49,257.

While the cases and deaths were recorded Wednesday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months.

Cathy Carter
Cathy Carter is a reporter and host for WUSF 89.7 and other Florida public radio stations.
