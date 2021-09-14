© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Hospitalizations For COVID-19 In Florida Continue To Decline

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published September 14, 2021 at 5:57 AM EDT
coronavirus daily report.jpg

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the number of coronavirus cases in Florida rose by 23,930 over the weekend.

The agency also did not report any new deaths from COVID-19. That number stands at 49,251.

Any new cases or deaths may have occurred in previous weeks or months.

Hospitalizations continue to decline, with 11,547 people with the coronavirus being treated in the state's hospitals on Monday. That's a decrease of 2,081 from a week ago.

The state reports 2,820 people were in intensive care, which was 42.51% of the state's staffed ICU beds.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
