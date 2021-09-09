Florida Adds More Than 13,774 New Coronavirus Cases, 1,296 More Deaths

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the number of coronavirus cases in Florida rose by 12,386 on Thursday.

The agency also reported that the state's deaths from COVID-19 increased by 1,296 to 48,273.

While the cases and deaths were recorded Thursday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months.

There were 13,034 with the coronavirus being treated in the state's hospitals. That is a decrease of 418 people from Wednesday’s report.

Of those hospitalized, 3,087 were in intensive care, accounting for 46.03% of the state's staffed ICU beds.