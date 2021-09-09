© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Adds More Than 13,774 New Coronavirus Cases, 1,296 More Deaths

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published September 9, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT
coronavirus daily report.jfif

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Florida dropped to 13,034 on Wednesday.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the number of coronavirus cases in Florida rose by 12,386 on Thursday.

The agency also reported that the state's deaths from COVID-19 increased by 1,296 to 48,273.

While the cases and deaths were recorded Thursday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months.

There were 13,034 with the coronavirus being treated in the state's hospitals. That is a decrease of 418 people from Wednesday’s report.

Of those hospitalized, 3,087 were in intensive care, accounting for 46.03% of the state's staffed ICU beds.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusHospitalizations COVID-19
Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia journalist covering health and general news for WUSF and Health News Florida, a statewide reporting collaborative with other public radio stations.
See stories by Daylina Miller
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content