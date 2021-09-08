© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Adds More Than 13,774 New Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Drop

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published September 8, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT
coronavirus daily report.jpg
More than 13,450 people with the coronavirus were being treated in the state's hospitals. That is a decrease of 176 people from Tuesday's report.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Florida dropped by another 176 people to 13,452 on Wednesday.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the number of coronavirus cases in Florida rose by 13,774 on Wednesday.

The agency also reported that the state's deaths from COVID-19 increased by four to 46,977.

While the cases and deaths were recorded Wednesday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months.

Of those hospitalized, 3,095 were in intensive care, accounting for 46.2% of the state's staffed ICU beds.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirus FloridaCoronavirus Testingcoronavirus deaths
Cathy Carter
Cathy Carter is a reporter and host for WUSF 89.7 and other Florida public radio stations.
