News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Updated Figures Show 56,000 New COVID-19 Cases, More Than 1,000 New Deaths

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published September 7, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT
Hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 continue to drop, hitting levels not seen since early August.

The state released new coronavirus case and death information to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday, after taking a break over the Labor Day weekend.

According to CDC figures, 56,267 people tested positive for the virus since Friday's report. That brings the total to 3,364,998 people.

In addition, 1,064 more deaths were recorded — 46,973 Floridians have died from COVID-19 complications.

While the deaths and cases were recorded over the Labor Day weekend, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months.

Hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of coronavirus also continue to drop in Florida, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services saying Tuesday that 13,628 people are hospitalized.

That's down almost 950 people since Friday's report and a level not seen since early August.

In addition, 3,132 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care. That's 47.38% of the state's staffed ICU beds.

COVID-19 casesDeathsCOVID-19 Hospitalizations (change from day before)ICU beds used by COVID patients (change from day before)
9/3/2117,7241,06214,149 (-428)3,282 (-30)
9/4/2117,249213,928 (-221)3,204 (-78)
9/5/2111,132013,773 (-155)3,183 (-21)
9/6/2110,162013,628 (-145)3,132 (-51)

