Expert: Pandemic Has Worsened Mental Health Issues

Four people, including an infant, were killed in a shooting in Lakeland this weekend.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the accused is a former U.S. Marine who served in Afghanistan and Iraq and now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

While Judd said the suspect — who WUSF is not naming because of his mental status — had been taking meth, there was no apparent motive.

But at the same time, some veterans are experiencing increased feelings of guilt or anxiety as the U.S. military formally withdraws from Afghanistan after 20 years.

Natasha A. Pierre, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Hillsborough County, said it's okay to feel unsettled as these memories and feelings resurface. These wartime memories may bring up moments of anxiety or cause insomnia.

"It doesn't make you weak, and your service wasn't in vain. This is the time to connect with other veterans, connect with your tribe, people who understand what you've been through and also understand how you're feeling at this time."

Pierre recommends that veterans seek out support groups to talk through their issues. Importantly, people should not think that they have to handle these feelings alone.

“I find that when that thinking allows us to really sink into a dark place that could really be detrimental to our well-being and our life,” she said.

Those affected by the shooting will have their own kind of traumatic memories.

“This situation was horrific, all the way around,” Pierre said. “There's no one emerging as a winner in this situation. We have a family that has lost several people. We have a decorated Marine who has come to an unfortunate end.”

She also advises that every person do a daily check-in on their mental state — asking themselves if they need sleep, space, connection, or more time in nature. It's something that has taken on added importance with the coronavirus pandemic.

"The nation, the world, we've been in a pressure cooker for the last two years. There are many people who are frustrated, who are annoyed, who are hurt, who are disappointed, who are angry, because of the loss that we've experienced collectively over the last year."

Finding daily routines can help alleviate stress and bring consistency to the unruliness of the pandemic. Pierre offers journaling, meditation, or prayer as possible components of a new nighttime routine.

Connection remains important, though the pandemic has increased the physical distance between us, Pierre said. She advises that people make an effort to connect, whether it be on outdoor walks, FaceTime or Zoom, or some other way in which all parties feel safe.

But she also notes, “It’s okay to not be okay every single day,” she said. “To ask for help when needed.”