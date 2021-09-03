© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decline By 372 As Florida Reports Another 17,506 Cases

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published September 3, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT
coronavirus daily report.jpg

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are down to 14,577 after hovering around 17,000 just over a week ago.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention reported 17,506 additional cases of the coronavirus in Florida today.

There were no additional deaths reported.

Though the cases were reported today, they may have happened days or weeks prior.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 declined by another 372 patients to 14,577. Just over a week ago, hospitalizations had been hovering around 17,000.

There were also 73 fewer people in the state's intensive care beds, brining that total to 3,312.

Tags

Health News Floridacoronavirus deathsCOVID-19COVID-19 DeathsCOVID-19 testing
Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa is editor of Health News Florida.
See stories by Julio Ochoa
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content