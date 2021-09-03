News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decline By 372 As Florida Reports Another 17,506 Cases
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention reported 17,506 additional cases of the coronavirus in Florida today.
There were no additional deaths reported.
Though the cases were reported today, they may have happened days or weeks prior.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 declined by another 372 patients to 14,577. Just over a week ago, hospitalizations had been hovering around 17,000.
There were also 73 fewer people in the state's intensive care beds, brining that total to 3,312.