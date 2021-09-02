News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Florida Deaths Increase By 1,338, CDC Reports
The state also reported 21,723 new coronavirus cases — and the number people being treated in intensive care for COVID-19 patients increased for the first time in two days to 3,385.
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,338 additional COVID-19 deaths in Florida.
That's the highest number of deaths reported in a single day.
Though the deaths were reported on Thursday, they may have happened in previous days or weeks.
However, overall hospitalizations from COVID-19 continued to decline. They dropped by 228 patients on Thursday to 14,949.