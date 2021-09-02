Florida Deaths Increase By 1,338, CDC Reports

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,338 additional COVID-19 deaths in Florida.

That's the highest number of deaths reported in a single day.

Though the deaths were reported on Thursday, they may have happened in previous days or weeks.

The state also reported 21,723 new coronavirus cases — and the number people being treated in intensive care for COVID-19 patients increased for the first time in two days to 3,385.

There was some good news when it comes to hospitalizations for COVID-19: overall they have declined by 228 patients to 14,949.


