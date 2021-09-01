Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop By More Than 500

The number of people being treated in Florida's hospitals for the coronavirus dropped by 505 Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 15,177 people remain hospitalized — a level not seen since Aug. 9.

In addition, 3,353 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care, which was just under half — 49.89% — of the state's staffed ICU beds.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 19,048 people in Florida tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 3,269,502.

The agency also said that ten people died from COVID-19, bringing the toll to 44,571 people.

While the cases and deaths were recorded Wednesday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months.