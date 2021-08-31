© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DeSantis Vows To Appeal School Mask Mandate Ruling As Woman In Viral Photo Touts Antibody Treatments

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Claire Heddles
Published August 31, 2021 at 5:26 AM EDT
Governor Ron DeSantis (at podium) speaks at the Duval County Health Department in Jacksonville on Monday, August 30, 2021.
Governor Ron DeSantis (at podium) speaks at the Duval County Health Department in Jacksonville on Monday, August 30, 2021.

Gov. Ron DeSantis tells reporters that his office plans to appeal Friday’s court ruling during a Jacksonville news conference in which a woman seen sick on the floor in a viral photo says the treatment helped keep her alive.

Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters in Jacksonville Monday that his office plans to appeal Friday’s court ruling that school districts can require masks.

DeSantis had previously threatened to take away district funding for passing a mask mandate. On Friday, a judge ruled the governor had overstepped his authority.

“I think we're gonna have really good grounds to appeal in terms of the first District Court of Appeal,” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, what the parents Bill of Rights requires, in our judgment, is that parents be given the right to opt out, if they think that's in the best interest of their kids.”

In most counties that have passed mask mandates, including Duval, parents can still opt their children out of wearing a mask, but only if their doctors deem it medically necessary to grant an exemption.

Duval is one of at least ten Florida school districts with some form of mask mandate. Charter schools in Duval county are not required to follow the local school board’s mask mandate.

DeSantis, speaking at the Department of Health on University Boulevard, addressed the school mask mandate ruling while touting monoclonal antibody treatments. The treatments are available at free, state-run sites across Florida. A clinic offering the treatment opened at the Downtown Jacksonville Main Public Library two weeks ago.

An unvaccinated woman, Toma Dean, who was photographed earlier this month on the floor of Jacksonville’s downtown library Regeneron clinic joined the governor at the Duval County Health Department Monday. Dean said that she believes the treatment helped keep her alive after she caught COVID.

“I was headed for an ICU bed,” Dean said with belaboured breath. “There was not a doubt in my mind. You can tell, you can tell by your body and you can tell by your breathing. So I  received Regeneron and within about 24, 36 hours I knew I was gonna make it.”

Mother Toma Dean is pictured almost two weeks after she was photographed sick on the ground at the Regeneron clinic in Downtown Jacksonville.
Claire Heddles
Mother Toma Dean is pictured almost two weeks after she was photographed sick on the ground at the Regeneron clinic in Downtown Jacksonville.

Mother Toma Dean is pictured almost two weeks after she was photographed sick on the ground at the Regeneron clinic in Downtown Jacksonville.

Dean said she is planning to get vaccinated against COVID once she is eligible, which will be 90 days after receiving Regeneron.

The CDC said COVID vaccines are significantly more effective than monoclonal antibodies at reducing the severity of COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies also do not prevent catching COVID.  Regeneron is only available to those who have contracted or been exposed to COVID.

DeSantis’ visit to Jacksonville came as the vaccination rate is plateauing in Duval County. The lowest number of people got vaccinated last week since mid-July, according to the weekly data report from the Florida Department of Health.

 Contact Claire Heddles at cheddles@wjct.org, (904) 250 - 0926, or on Twitter at @claireheddles.
Copyright 2021 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.

Tags

Health News FloridaRon DeSantismonoclonal antibodiesantibody testingface masksmask mandate
Claire Heddles
Claire joined WJCT as a reporter in August 2021. She was previously the local host of NPR's Morning Edition at WUOT in Knoxville, Tennessee. During her time in East Tennessee, her coverage of the COVID pandemic earned a Public Media Journalists’ Association award for investigative reporting.
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content