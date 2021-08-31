© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Coronavirus Cases Increase by 18,608, Hospitalizations Decrease by 106

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published August 31, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT
The number of people in Florida's hospitals with the coronavirus dropped again Tuesday, bringing the total to 15,682.


The number of coronavirus cases in Florida rose by 18,608 on Tuesday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency also reported that the state's deaths from COVID-19 increased by eight to 44,561.

Florida’s coronavirus case total now stands at 3,250,454.

There were 15,682 people with the coronavirus being treated in the state's hospitals, a decrease of 106 over Monday.

Of those in the hospital, 3,465 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care, which was 51.45 percent of the state's staffed ICU beds.

While the cases and deaths were recorded Tuesday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months. WUSF's statistics are tabulated on a cumulative basis, while the CDC is adjusting its figures so cases and deaths are recorded on the day they occur as opposed to the day they were reported to the agency.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19
Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia journalist covering health and general news for WUSF and Health News Florida, a statewide reporting collaborative with other public radio stations.
