Coronavirus Cases Increase by 18,608, Hospitalizations Decrease by 106

The number of coronavirus cases in Florida rose by 18,608 on Tuesday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency also reported that the state's deaths from COVID-19 increased by eight to 44,561.

Florida’s coronavirus case total now stands at 3,250,454.

There were 15,682 people with the coronavirus being treated in the state's hospitals, a decrease of 106 over Monday.

Of those in the hospital, 3,465 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care, which was 51.45 percent of the state's staffed ICU beds.

While the cases and deaths were recorded Tuesday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months. WUSF's statistics are tabulated on a cumulative basis, while the CDC is adjusting its figures so cases and deaths are recorded on the day they occur as opposed to the day they were reported to the agency.