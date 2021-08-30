© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Adds More Than 900 More Deaths In Latest Report From CDC

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published August 30, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT
coronavirus daily report.jpg
The overall death toll in Florida due to complications from COVID-19 is 44,788 according to Monday's report.

While the cases and deaths were recorded Monday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months.

Florida on Monday reported 902 more deaths from COVID-19, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

That brings the overall death toll to 44,788.

The state also reported that the number of coronavirus cases in Florida rose by 31,164 over the weekend.

While the cases and deaths were reported Monday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months.

There were 15,788 people with the coronavirus being treated in the state's hospitals on Monday.

Of those, 3,526 people were in intensive care, which was 53 percent of the state's staffed ICU beds.

Cathy Carter
Cathy Carter is a reporter and host for WUSF 89.7 and other Florida public radio stations.
