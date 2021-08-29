Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decline, ICU Bed Demand Continues

Florida’s latest coronavirus report continues to show there's high demand for ICU hospital beds to treat people for COVID-19.

According to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 21,289 cases were reported late Saturday for people having tested positive for coronavirus. It brings the total number of cases to 3,200,682.

Hospitalizations decreased for the third consecutive day, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. On Saturday, 15,778 patients were being treated for COVID-19, a decline of 679 from the previous day.

However, more than 53 percent of staffed ICU beds at Florida hospitals were taken by 3,518 coronavirus patients. The state has reported more than 3,000 patients in the ICU every day since August 9.

Florida also recorded 11 new COVID-19 related deaths Saturday. That brings the total number of deaths to 43,651.

While the deaths were recorded Saturday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months. WUSF's statistics are figured on a cumulative basis, while the CDC is adjusting its figures so cases and deaths are recorded on the day they occur as opposed to the day they were reported to the agency.