Coronavirus Weekly Report: Florida Records Highest Weekly Case Total

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday reported 27,584 new coronavirus cases in Florida.

The CDC's daily figures also show the state recorded another eight deaths.

Though the cases and deaths were reported on Friday, they may have happened days or weeks prior.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Florida dropped by 376 from the previous day to 16,457.

Of those hospitalized, 3,657 were in intensive care, a decrease of 86 from the previous day. Nearly 95 percent of Florida's staffed ICU beds were occupied.

For the week ending on Thursday, the state reported an additional 151,749 cases of the coronavirus — the highest weekly total yet.

Each week, the Florida Department of Health will provide updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

The following is a summary from Aug. 20-26, 2021.

Cases: 3,179,714 positive cases, an increase of 151,749 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 12,691,414 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 461,034. In all, 68% of Florida’s population over the age of 12 has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 16.8%, down from 19.8% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 43,979 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 1,727 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

