Florida Reports 901 COVID-19 Deaths To CDC

Florida added 901 COVID-19 deaths to its total, according to federal data released Thursday.

The deaths, which may have occurred over the past several days or weeks, bring the state's coronavirus death toll to 43,632.

The state's total cases went up by 21,765.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped below 17,000 for the first time in over a week. There were 16,833 people in Florida hospitalized with the disease on Thursday.

However, the number of COVID patients in intensive care units went up. There were 3,743 people being treated for COVID-19 in in the state's ICU beds. That represents 55 percent of the staffed ICU beds in Florida. The state now has less than 5 percent of it's staffed ICU beds available, according to information from the Department of Health and Human Services.