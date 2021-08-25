© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Liquid Oxygen Shortage For COVID-19 Treatment Means Hillsborough Water Is Being Treated With Bleach

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published August 25, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT
water being poured from a faucet into a glass
www.hrpdcva.gov
/
Hillsborough County officials say that Tampa Bay Water will temporarily change its water treatment process starting Thursday, Aug. 26.

Hillsborough County officials say the water still meets local, state and federal regulations, but may have a different taste and smell.

Hillsborough County officials announced on its website that Tampa Bay Water will temporarily change its water treatment process starting Thursday.

Due to a lack of liquid oxygen deliveries to the facility, Tampa Bay Water is changing the treatment at its Lithia Hydrogen Sulfide Removal Facility from liquid oxygen to sodium hypochlorite, commonly known as bleach.

Liquid oxygen helps remove hydrogen sulfide from the water coming out of this facility, which serves the South Hillsborough County service area.

The county's statement issued Wednesday said:

“Water provided to Hillsborough County Public Utilities customers will continue to meet all local, state, and federal regulations for drinking water. Consumers who are sensitive to taste and odor changes in drinking water might notice a slight change during this period; however, this treatment change will not alter the quality of the drinking water.”

Tampa Bay Water officials issued their own statement as well:

“While the chemistry of sources is different, the result is the same – high quality drinking water that meets or is better than all local, state and federal standards.”

The change in water treatment, the county said, is due to the lack of deliveries of liquid oxygen because of a delivery driver shortage caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and the need for available supplies to be diverted to local hospitals.

Hillsborough County officials recommend that customers help preserve the region's drinking water by eliminating non-essential water uses, including watering lawns when it's raining, using pressure washers, and washing vehicles at home.

Hillsborough County Public Utilities customers with additional questions may contact Hillsborough County Water Quality at (813) 264-3835 or (813) 744-5544.

Tags

Health News Floridaliquid oxygenCoronavirusCoronaviruswaterHillsborough Countytampa bay waterHillsborough County Public Utilities
Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia journalist covering health and general news for WUSF and Health News Florida, a statewide reporting collaborative with other public radio stations.
See stories by Daylina Miller
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content